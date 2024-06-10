9-year-old boy found unresponsive in Tacony Creek identified: 'She didn't know that's where he was'

More details have emerged after a nine-year-old boy was pulled unresponsive from Philadelphia’s Tacony Creek Sunday and later died in the hospital.

A medical examiner identified the child as Ernest Harmon-Tague. The Philadelphia School District confirmed he was a student within the district.

FOX 29’s Joann Pileggi caught the reaction of close family friends and residents in the area.

Rosie Villot knew something bad had happened.

"I saw the firetrucks and the cops," said Villot. "It’s just such a tragedy. I do see a lot of kids around here without their parents and they go into the creek."

Philadelphia police believe that is what happened Sunday. They say a few boys were reportedly playing in the neighborhood near Tacony Creek before they apparently followed one of many paths to the water, and unfortunately, nine-year-old Ernest didn’t make it out.

Chevell Williams said she knew the family very well.

"She sent her son out to go and have fun and then she didn’t know that’s where he was at," said Williams.

As summer quickly approaches, it’s that time of year, when kids are out playing, and bodies of water are tempting, but obviously dangerous if kids don’t know how to swim.

People in the neighborhood nearby offered their condolences.

"They don’t know. They tell their mom I’ll be back. I’m going out with my friends. They wind up by the creek. It’s not safe over there before you know it. They’re in the creek and that’s not good," said Joyce Blackson. "I’m just sending out prayers to the whole family. It’s hard to lose a child."

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Just last week, Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department announced its swim safety and learn to swim programs for city kids.