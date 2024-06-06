Airman charged with raping 14-year-old girl while stationed in Delaware
article
DOVER, Del. - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the "continuous" sexual abuse of a child, according to Delaware State Police.
Amir Hughes was stationed at Dover Air Force base when law enforcement began investigating the airman this past April.
Officials say the investigation revealed that Hughes was in an ongoing sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Delaware County crossing guard supplied middle school students with narcotics: DA
- Chester County parents charged with murder in 8-year-old boy's drug-related death
- Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 65-year-old woman during 'neighborhood dispute'
He was arrested last week and charged with 10 counts of second-degree rape.
Limited information has been released due to the "sensitive nature of the incident," police say.