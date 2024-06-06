Airman charged with raping 14-year-old girl while stationed in Delaware

article

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the "continuous" sexual abuse of a child, according to Delaware State Police.

Amir Hughes was stationed at Dover Air Force base when law enforcement began investigating the airman this past April.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Hughes was in an ongoing sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

He was arrested last week and charged with 10 counts of second-degree rape.

Limited information has been released due to the "sensitive nature of the incident," police say.