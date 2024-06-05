Chester County parents charged with murder in 8-year-old boy's drug-related death

article

Nearly a year after a young boy's life was cut way too short, a man and woman are being held responsible for their son's murder.

On July 26, 2023, police were called to a home on the 500 block of East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville for a child under cardiac arrest.

The 8-year-old child had ashen skin and was turning blue in the mouth and ears, according to officials.

Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say drug paraphernalia was found all over the home, including pill bottles and a shoebox with hundreds of fentanyl and heroin bags inside.

Cocaine and fentanyl were later found in the boy's hair, blood and urine, along with evidence of prior fentanyl exposure, according to authorities.

Months after his death, Holly Back, 40, and Mousa Hawa, 41, were taken into custody. Hawa is the child’s biological father.

They are both charged with Murder of the Third Degree, Involuntary Manslaughter, and other related charges.

"Parents have a sacred responsibility to care for their children," District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said. "Day after day, these Defendants prioritized easy access to drugs over the health and safety of their child, leaving deadly fentanyl within arm’s reach. It is inexcusable. And it is murder."



