Police: Child recovered safely; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert was issued by the Pennsylvania State Police in response to a missing two-year-old child from Philadelphia.

Officials with the State Police said the child was last seen January 6, 2022, around 10 p.m., in the area of Belview Avenue. It was said the child was last seen with 29-year-old Jerome Washington. Officials did not list any relationship between Washington and Shrieves.

The Amber Alert had been issued in Philadelphia, as well as Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

It was then reported by the State Police the child had been found and was safe, thereby, canceling the Amber Alert.

