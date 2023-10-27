Another Philadelphia school temporarily closes due to asbestos

article

Next week is about to look very different for students and staff after the discovery of asbestos inside one Philadelphia middle school.

Southwark School officials says a routine fan check uncovered dust and debris in the attack, which has plaster floors containing asbestos.

"This dust and debris could contain asbestos, and must be immediately addressed to prevent it being circulated throughout the building if the house fan is turned on in cold weather," the school said in a statement to parents.

The school is now closed for repairs, which officials say could take several weeks.

In the meantime, students and staff are being told to plan for virtual learning starting next week.

"I am working closely with district leadership to develop a comprehensive plan that utilizes a nearby swing-space for in-person learning," Principal Andrew Lukov said.

The school is expected to provide more information by end of day Friday.

This is the latest Philadelphia school to close due to asbestos. Earlier this year family members of students voiced their concerns about the ongoing asbestos problem in city schools.