C.W. Henry School shifting to virtual learning for 2 weeks after finding asbestos in the building

The School District of Philadelphia announced the presence of some asbestos in the C.W. Henry School, in West Mount Airy, and is shifting to virtual learning for all students in the school for the next two weeks.

District officials made the announcement Sunday night, saying they used more updated sampling methods in C.W. Henry and determined that a bit of asbestos was above the ceiling tiles in the first floor hallway.

There is no school for students Monday, April 24th. Virtual for all students will begin Tuesday, April 25th through Friday, May 5.

Monday, families will be able to get meals and Chromebooks from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. at Henry H. Houston, on 7300 Rural Lane, in Philadelphia.

Meals will be available for pickup from 1 p.m. through 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of the virtual learning time frame.

The district went on to say they will provide families an update regarding the remediation process in the school building early next week.

The closure and shift to virtual learning comes in the wake of several other Philadelphia school buildings closing and shifting due to asbestos findings. The district acknowledges they are using more updated methods to track asbestos in older school buildings and those results have returned positive results, creating situations for changing schedules for families involved.