Police: Man, 45, critical after he is shot multiple times in Carroll Park

article

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Carroll Park.

Philadelphia police in the 19th District responded to the 1400 block of North 53rd Street early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., on the report of shots fired, according to officials.

The officers arrived to find the 45-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow, leg and buttocks.

MORE HEADLINES:

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating a motive into the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

A series of shootings followed across Philadelphia, in another violent weekend, which saw at least a dozen people shot and two killed.