Aramark workers strike at all 3 Philadelphia sports stadiums

Aramark workers at all three Philadelphia sports stadiums have gone on strike, just as the Phillies clinched a post-season berth and weeks into the Eagles' season.

Unite Here Local 274 – the union that represents cooks, concession workers, cleaners, and more – hit the picket lines on Sunday at the South Philly sports complex.

They're asking for improved pay and healthcare benefits, arguing that Aramark has dodged the benefits by having Aramark employees shift between three stadiums.

"When we talk about building a new arena, we should first talk about what type of jobs there are at the arenas that exist," Organizing Director Ryan Nissim-Sabat said.

Aramark said they have "bargained in good faith" with Unite Here Local 274 over the past six months and their last offer was rejected without a counter-proposal.

"In the five-week period since the union rejected our offer, they have chosen to strike without making any substantive changes to their position," Aramark said.

"We expect support from Philadelphia fans who understand that it is our Aramark members who provide the food and front line service," Nissim-Sabat said.

Aramark says they have contingency plans in place to handle the union's strike.

The Phillies will host the Chicago Cubs for three games starting Monday night. The Eagles won't have their next game at The Linc until Oct. 13 against the Browns.