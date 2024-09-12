Argument leads to shooting outside store in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - A man drove himself to the hospital after an argument took a violent turn in Tacony early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened outside a store at the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Hellerman Street around 1:30 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg during an argument.
He was placed in stable condition after driving himself to the hospital.
It is unclear what caused the argument, and police have yet to release further details.
No arrests have been made.