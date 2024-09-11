Bucks County man charged with drugging, raping women he met on dating site

article

A disturbing dating nightmare has ended with a Bucks County man facing several sexual assault and drug charges.

Andrew Gallo, 40, is accused of drugging at least six women he met on a dating website, then sexually assaulting them while they were impaired.

The victims, ranging in age from 17 to 30, reported meeting Gallo on a dating website, then meeting at his house for dates.

Officials say Gallo would secretly slip a controlled substance into the drinks of his victims, who felt "strange" after drinking them.

"They described feeling a lack of control during the sexual encounter and being unable to stop anything Gallo wished to do," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. "All the victims reported engaging in rough sex with the defendant."

Lab results revealed the victims had methamphetamine and other drugs in their systems, while a bottle of tequila found in Gallo's home also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gallo is charged with five counts of rape by causing impairment, six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of strangulation, two counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverage to minors, and one count of corruption of minors. He was arrested on Wednesday morning.



