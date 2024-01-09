Armed bank robbery suspects arrested after colliding with police car in attempt to escape: police

article

Two individuals have been arrested after police say they caused several accidents after robbing a bank in Abington on Tuesday.

Abington Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a bank on the 1300 block of Old York Road at 3:27 p.m.

They say they received information indicating that two suspects were involved in the robbery and detailed descriptions of the individuals and their vehicle.

Shortly after, police located the vehicle in the area of Meetinghouse Road at Fox Chase Road.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, they say the suspects fled, causing several minor accidents before colliding with an Abington Police car at the intersection of Meetinghouse and Jenkintown Roads.

Both suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended by officers.

Police recovered the money stolen from the bank during the robbery and a handgun was also recovered close to where one of the suspects was captured.

More information will be provided once available.

This is an ongoing investigation.