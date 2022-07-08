2 men shot and killed while riding in funeral procession in Upper Darby, police say

article

Authorities say two mourners were shot and killed while riding in a funeral procession for a Philadelphia homicide victim Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the area of Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters the victims, 21 and 25, were in a funeral procession when another car pulled up next to them and opened fire.

The unnamed victims were both hit several times and died at the scene, according to police.

It's believed that the funeral was being held for a Philadelphia homicide victim, but authorities did not specify which one.

Bernhard said the victim's car was "bumper-to-bumper" in the line of cars heading to Friends Cemetery when the gunshots erupted.

"It was chaos down there," Bernhardt said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.

The Upper Darby police shut down Marshall Road to Powell Lane during the investigation, according to a tweet from the department.