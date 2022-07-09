Police: Man caught loading truck with stolen items in broad daylight in Point Breeze

article

Surveillance video caught a man in the middle of crime on a Philadelphia street in broad daylight, according to police.

Police say the man broke into the window of a parked van on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue last month.

The suspect is seen entering the van, removing what appears to be tools, then loading them into his pickup truck. He repeats the process several times.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say he drove off after stealing all he wanted from the van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.