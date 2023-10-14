Armed robber steals cash register after climbing through drive-thru window in Olney: officials

article

Employees at an Olney McDonald’s endured a terrifying night as an armed assailant climbed through the drive-thru window and demanded the cash register.

The incident happened late Friday night, around 11:15, on the 700 block of Adams Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Olney section, officials said.

Employees were working inside the restaurant when an unknown man climbed through the drive-thru window and, while brandishing a gun, demanded the cash register.

The employees complied and he took the register, containing somewhere between $100 to $150, leaving through the window.

He and two other men took off in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

None of the employees were injured during the armed robbery. Northeast Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

