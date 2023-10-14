Armed robber steals cash register after climbing through drive-thru window in Olney: officials
OLNEY - Employees at an Olney McDonald’s endured a terrifying night as an armed assailant climbed through the drive-thru window and demanded the cash register.
The incident happened late Friday night, around 11:15, on the 700 block of Adams Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Olney section, officials said.
Employees were working inside the restaurant when an unknown man climbed through the drive-thru window and, while brandishing a gun, demanded the cash register.
The employees complied and he took the register, containing somewhere between $100 to $150, leaving through the window.
He and two other men took off in a black Chevrolet Malibu.
None of the employees were injured during the armed robbery. Northeast Detectives are actively investigating the incident.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.