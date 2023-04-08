Family displaced after blaze breaks out at Conshohocken home, officials say

A fire in Montgomery County has left at least one family without a home for the time being.

Fire crews responded when a fire erupted at a home on the 100 block of West 4th Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

They arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the top floor of a third-story dwelling. It took 45 minutes to get the fire under control,

Officials say all residents made it out of the home uninjured. However, the home sustained heavy damage, leaving at least one family displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.