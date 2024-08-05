Arrests made in 'brazen' Philadelphia labor exploitation and business fraud scheme: DA

article

Philadelphia officials say a years-long conspiracy to vastly underpay immigrant workers and threaten their livelihood in the United States has come to an end.

On Monday, DA Larry Krasner announced the arrests of Michael M. Tapia, Juan Carlos Tapia, and Juliana Santos-Tapia.

The business owners are accused of refusing to pay thousands of dollars in wages and overtime to four victims that worked at Pro Tri-State Movers, LLC, and EJ Relocations, LLC, from January 2021 to July 2024.

Officials say the suspects also threatened the victims with violence or deportation if they complained about the theft of their pay.

"The Defendants in this case forced their victims to work grueling hours, refused to pay them what they earned, and pocketed the profits for themselves," said Assistant District Attorney Maria DiGeorge of the DAO Labor Crimes Enforcement Unit. "If a victim dared to speak up, they were met with intimidation and retaliation."

Workers weren't the suspects' only victims, according to officials who say clients were defrauded by false walls in moving trucks that allowed them to charge for full loads despite only moving partial loads.

Up-charging and fabricated additional charges were also placed on clients, including one still allegedly waiting for more than $50,000 in a civil judgment.

Juan Carlos and Michael are charged with Involuntary Servitude, Conspiracy, Theft by Extortion, Intimidation of Witnesses or Victims, Improper Classification of Employees, Theft by Deception, and additional related charges. Julianna is charged with all charges except Involuntary Servitude.