Man on electrical tower killed in trooper shootout after deadly shooting at ex-spouse's home: police

A rampage that began with the death of an innocent woman, ended with a barricade situation and an officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect.

The 22-year-old victim was found fatally shot inside a home on the 400 block of Main Street in Stanton, New Castle County, Delaware, on Sunday.

Police say she was shot when a 57-year-old man opened fire in the home of his ex-wife, who was not there at the time.

A 22-year-old man was also inside when the shooting erupted, but was not struck.

The suspect then set the house on fire, and drove off, according to authorities.

He was found climbing a high-tension electrical tower, where officers attempted to negotiate for several hours.

Police say the suspect eventually shot at three troopers, who returned deadly fire.

The names of the suspect and victim have yet to be released, and the troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

A motive is still unknown as police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them.