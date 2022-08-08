Arson suspect sought in connection to 2 fires at Philadelphia home where over 150 jugs of gasoline were found

article

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of setting two different fires at the same house in West Philadelphia where police found over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline.

The Philadelphia Police Department said 37-year-old Darren Arnold is wanted for arson and related offenses linked to "several incidents" on the 100 block of North 59th Street on Aug. 1st and 2nd.

Police were called to the abandoned property the evening of Aug. 1 for complaints of a strong smell of gas coming from inside the home, according to investigators.

Authorities say 154 one-gallon milk jugs full of gasoline were found inside the property and a hazmat team was called. Neighboring homes were evacuated as crews removed the gas, and an unnamed 37-year-old man who used to live at the home was brought in for questioning.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the home had previously caught fire in March and had since been abandoned.

Hours later, firefighters were called back to the property to extinguish a morning fire. No injuries were reported, but police said witnesses claimed the man who was brought in for questioning returned to the home after he was released with additional jugs of gasoline and may have set the house on fire.

Less than a week later, firefighters returned to the property on North 59th Street for another small fire that was quickly extinguished. Investigators did not link Arnold to the Sunday night fire and police did not share a possible cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information on Arnold's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately at 215-686-3183-3184 or 911.