1 dead, 3 others injured after house goes up in flames in Bucks County: officials

A deadly house fire is under investigation after flames erupted in Bucks County Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 800 block of Hilton Avenue in Lower Southampton Township around 3:30 a.m.

At least one person has died, according to officials who say the man was 64 years old.

Three other people suffered non-life-threatening smoke inhalation, and were treated at the scene.

Police say the home was "burnt to the ground," but a cause is still unknown.