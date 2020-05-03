Authorities investigate after multi-alarm fire destroys building in Delaware County

A multi-alarm fire tore through an industrial building overnight in Delaware County.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night on the 1500 block of East 2nd Street in Eddystone.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the fire reignited which prompted crews to return to battle the fire again.

Sources told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that the fire began on the first floor before it reached the second floor.

The building has been vacant for many years and no injuries were reported.

Due to the nature of the fire, authorities are investigating a possibility of arson.

