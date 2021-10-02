Authorities investigating shooting near high school football game in Cherry Hill

article

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near Cherry Hill High School West’s home football game, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m. in the residential area of Fulton and Weld Streets. This is in the immediate area of the football complex of Cherry Hill West.

At the time, Cherry Hill West was playing Bridgeton High School. So far, no injuries have been reported.

However, at the scene detectives located eight shell casings on scene.

There are no reported suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834.

