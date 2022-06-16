Authorities offering $5K reward for info leading to the arrest of Pottstown murder suspect

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

According to the office of District Attorney Kevin Steele, Tyshaun Harvey, 21, is wanted for the murder of Nahmer Baird, 22.

Investigators say the murder took place on May 29 around 8:08 p.m. on the 400 block of West Street in Pottstown.

Authorities say police responded to a reported shooting at found Baird in the driver's seat of a Nissan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Baird was taken to Pottstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Investigators learned a Chrysler 300, owned and driven by Harvey, was following the Nissan through the streets of Pottstown for 40 minutes before an exchange of gunfire began between the two cars near Locust Alley and West Street, authorities say.

Police say Baird tried to avoid the suspect's vehicle as he was being followed, but Harvey managed to continue to get close.

According to authorities, after the shooting, Harvey fled the scene and crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Harvey’s whereabouts should call Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.