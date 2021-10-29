Bensalem High School teacher's aide accused of having 'inappropriate relationships' with students, police say

Authorities say a Bucks County high school teacher's aide is being investigated for allegedly having "inappropriate relationships" with several students.

The Bensalem High School employee was not named by police, but he was identified as a coach on the junior varsity basketball team.

The employee has been suspended by the school as authorities continue their investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority at Bensalem Township School District," the district said in a statement.

According to administrators, the employee passed all required background checks when he was hired.

Bensalem High School is offering counseling services to any students who "wish to discuss this matter."

