Bicyclist struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in North Philadelphia, police say
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
According to officials, the bicyclist, thought to be in his mid-30s, was traveling on the 1900 block of North Howard Street Sunday night, about 8:30, when someone driving a white box van hit the man and continued driving.
The driver of the van headed north on Howard Street after hitting the bicyclist, authorities said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Wanted man accused of attempted sexual assaults seen in surveillance video chasing women down street
- Authorities: Port Richmond volunteer youth coach charged for sexual assault of teen girls
- Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the hit-and-run and are searching for the driver. They say no arrests have been made.
Just three hours earlier, a 61-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia, according to officials.