Bicyclist struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in North Philadelphia, police say

A man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

According to officials, the bicyclist, thought to be in his mid-30s, was traveling on the 1900 block of North Howard Street Sunday night, about 8:30, when someone driving a white box van hit the man and continued driving.

The driver of the van headed north on Howard Street after hitting the bicyclist, authorities said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run and are searching for the driver. They say no arrests have been made.

Just three hours earlier, a 61-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia, according to officials.