Body 'burned beyond recognition' found after garage fire in Southwest Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burning garage overnight in the city's southwest section.

Firefighters say the garage was fully engulfed when they arrived on the 7600 block of Ests Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say they found the body right by the front of the garage.

"The body is burnt beyond recognition," Chief Small said. "You can’t tell if it’s a male or female, and you can’t even tell the approximate age."

A vehicle, along with a lot of burnt debris, was also found in the garage.

Police say they are not sure if the fire was arson, or if the death is suspicious at this time.

The cause of the fire, and the person's cause of death are being investigated.