Bomb threat cancels French Montana show at 'The Fillmore' in Philadelphia

A concert was over before it even started after a bomb threat activated an investigation at a Philadelphia venue Sunday night.

Officers responded to "The Fillmore," forcing an evacuation of the entire building around 6:30 p.m.

French Montana was set to perform just an hour later.

Police say a woman claimed there were two devices at the main entrance.

K9 units and security swept the building, but did not find any devices, according to authorities.

The show was canceled. No word on ticket refunds, or a rescheduled show.