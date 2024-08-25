Vandalism spree hits several homes, vehicles in Port Richmond neighborhood: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a neighborhood was targeted by vandalism over the weekend.
Several homes and vehicles were found spray-painted with red paint on the 2600 block of East Monmouth Street in Port Richmond.
The vandalism spree was discovered Sunday morning.
In total, five homes and three vehicles were vandalized with varying messages, some including profanity.
Police have yet to release further details, including possible suspects.