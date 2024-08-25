Vandalism spree hits several homes, vehicles in Port Richmond neighborhood: police

article

Police are investigating after they say a neighborhood was targeted by vandalism over the weekend.

Several homes and vehicles were found spray-painted with red paint on the 2600 block of East Monmouth Street in Port Richmond.

The vandalism spree was discovered Sunday morning.

MORE HEADLINES:

In total, five homes and three vehicles were vandalized with varying messages, some including profanity.

Police have yet to release further details, including possible suspects.