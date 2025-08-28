Bomb threat at Conestoga High School prompts two-hour delay

The Brief Conestoga High School in Chester County will have a two-hour delay following a reported bomb threat. The decision to start two hours late was made "out of an abundance of caution," allowing police time to clear the building. All other schools in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District will start on-time.



Conestoga High School in Chester County will have a two-hour delay on Thursday after a bomb threat was made against the school, district officials say.

What we know:

Police in Tredyffrin Township are investigating a reported bomb threat that was made Thursday morning against Conestoga High School.

The threat prompted district officials to enact a two-hour delay to allow police time to clear the building and ensure the school is safe.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the police have recommended a two-hour delay for Conestoga to give time to clear the school of any threat," the district said.

All other schools in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District will start on time.

What we don't know:

No arrests were immediately reported.

Police are investigating the origin of the bomb threat.

Local perspective:

The threat comes just days into the school year and about a week after a swatting incident at Villanova University that was later deemed a ‘cruel hoax.'

The Delaware County Communications and Public Affairs department said in a statement that, "while the call — and additional calls related to the incident — may have been attempts to trigger a large-scale police response in a so-called ‘swatting’ attempt, it is important to note that this is an ongoing investigation."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has directed Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to utilize all available resources to find those responsible for the false threat.

"The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic. Swatting is illegal," Gov. Shapiro said in a post on X.