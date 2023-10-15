Boy, 15, hospitalized after shooting in Parkside, police say

article

A 15-year-old is recovering after someone shot him in Parkside.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of North 50th Street, early Sunday morning, around 3:15, according to authorities.

Responding officers found the teen had been shot twice in his ankle outside on the street.

They transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury.

An active investigation is underway, though no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

