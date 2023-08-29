Boy, 15, struck as nearly 30 shots fired during double shooting in Nicetown: police

article

A double shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown section left two people injured Tuesday morning, including a teenage boy.

Officers arrived on scene to find two gunshot victims on the 4200 block of North Carlisle Street just before 2 a.m.

The first victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot once in the back. A 15-year-old boy was also struck, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say at least 25 shots were fired, but a motive is unknown at this time.