Boy, 8, among four people injured in Philadelphia row home fire: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A family was rushed to the hospital when a fire broke out in a row home in Philadelphia's Frankford section early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 4300 block of Griscom Street.
Officials say an 8-year-old is in critical condition after suffering burns. His father was also treated for burns.
The boy's mother and brother didn't appear to suffer any serious injuries, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.