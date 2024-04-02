Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 8, among four people injured in Philadelphia row home fire: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 2, 2024 7:58am EDT
Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were injured after a fire broke out inside a row home in Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA - A family was rushed to the hospital when a fire broke out in a row home in Philadelphia's Frankford section early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 4300 block of Griscom Street.

Officials say an 8-year-old is in critical condition after suffering burns. His father was also treated for burns.

The boy's mother and brother didn't appear to suffer any serious injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.