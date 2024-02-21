Delaware boy attacked by teen robbery suspects walking home from bus stop: police

A 14-year-old was just trying to get home from school when he became the victim of an attempted robbery in New Castle County.

Police say the boy was walking from his bus stop in Wellington Woods when a vehicle drove past him several times Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle eventually stopped as three suspects wearing ski masks got out and ordered the victim to turn over his stuff.

Police say the suspects then attacked the boy before he ran away.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle a short time later, but the suspects fled on foot.

All three suspects, two 13-year-old males and one 14-year-old male, were detained after multiple foot pursuits.

They were charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, assault and resisting arrest.

The 13-year-old was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle after police determined the vehicle used in the attempted robbery was stolen earlier that day.