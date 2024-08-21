Bridge in Cape May County reopens days after motor failure causes closure

The way to Cape May is back in business!

The Middle Thorofare Bridge has reopened to all vehicular, pedestrian, and bike traffic as of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A motor failure caused the bridge to completely shut down Sunday morning, forcing beachgoers to drive at least 40 minutes out of their way.

Officials say crews worked tirelessly day and night to repair the bridge, and allow it to open and close on demand.

"Both the Cape May County Bridge Commission and County of Cape May took an all-hands-on deck approach to this urgent need and the structural integrity of the bridge was never in question," the bridge commission said.

All traffic can now travel from Diamond Beach to Cape May with ease once again!