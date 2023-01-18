Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer

article

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer.

Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that stocks and sells industrial automation supplies and equipment. Representatives with the company said a former employee conducted a theft and fencing operation while working for the company in 2021.

The investigation revealed that Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, Pa., was a supervisor at the company who used his knowledge of and access to the company's internal systems to steal $866,834 worth of merchandise, which authorities say he then sold directly to customers and on online platforms, like eBay.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Myslinski used more than $120,000 of the proceeds from the illegal sales to cover sports gambling debts and spent more than $50,000 on a vintage car. Authorities say he also dedicated some of the money towards designer handbags, purses, clothing, and shoes.

On Tuesday, authorities say Myslinski surrendered at the Prosecutor's Office in Mount Holly where he was charged with theft by unlawful taking, elements of computer theft, receiving stolen property, and other related charges. He was released following an appearance in court.

Myslinski's case will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.