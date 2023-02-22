Building goes up in flames during demolition in Bensalem, officials say

article

A demolition sparked a large blaze in Bensalem Wednesday morning, leaving a building engulfed in flames.

Several crews responded to the fire on the 4100 block of Street Road around 9 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a commercial building.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as part of the building went up in flames before being extinguished.

Officials say the building was occupied by Abbott & Cobb, but is currently abandoned and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

An unknown fuel source ignited the fire as the building was being demolished, according to officials who say the cause is still being investigated.

A police officer was involved in a minor traffic crash while responding to the fire. No injuries reported, but the police vehicle was towed.

Street Road remains closed between the on-ramp to Route 1 South and Old Lincoln Highway.