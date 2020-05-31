Expand / Collapse search

Camden Police Department marches in solidarity with protestors

Death of George Floyd
Camden Police Chief marches with protestors

Chief Joseph Wysocki joined protestors to honor the late George Floyd in Camden, NJ.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A very different scene and approach to the protests witnessed in recent days was observed in Camden. 

In a show of solidarity with protestors, the Camden County Police Department marched alongside activists seeking justice and change. 

In one photo, Chief Joseph Wysocki is captured marching along with residents during Saturday's protests.

The photo, which was shared on Twitter, was captioned:  "Standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd."

