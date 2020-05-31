Camden Police Department marches in solidarity with protestors
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A very different scene and approach to the protests witnessed in recent days was observed in Camden.
In a show of solidarity with protestors, the Camden County Police Department marched alongside activists seeking justice and change.
In one photo, Chief Joseph Wysocki is captured marching along with residents during Saturday's protests.
The photo, which was shared on Twitter, was captioned: "Standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd."
