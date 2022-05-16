Camden teen killed in daytime robbery, two men arrested for murder, officials say

An 18-year-old is dead after officials say a robbery turned deadly this weekend.

Mihkael Greene, 19, and Nysar Streater, 21, are charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Yahmir Catoe.

Catoe was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in a park near the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden around 10:19 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say Catoe was shot and while Greene and Streater, who was also shot while restraining the victim, tried to rob him.

The 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital later that day.

MORE HEADLINES:

Streater was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand, then taken into custody at the hospital Saturday. Greene was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Camden on Sunday.

Advertisement

Both suspects are also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.