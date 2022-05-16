Expand / Collapse search

Camden teen killed in daytime robbery, two men arrested for murder, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. - An 18-year-old is dead after officials say a robbery turned deadly this weekend.

Mihkael Greene, 19, and Nysar Streater, 21, are charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Yahmir Catoe.

Catoe was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in a park near the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden around 10:19 a.m. Saturday. 

Officials say Catoe was shot and while Greene and Streater, who was also shot while restraining the victim, tried to rob him. 

The 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital later that day.

Streater was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand, then taken into custody at the hospital Saturday. Greene was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Camden on Sunday.

Both suspects are also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.