Cameras captured deadly I-95 crash in Philadelphia; Man killed in apparent burglary; Rainy Thursday forecast

Trooper Martin Mack, Trooper Branden Sisca, and Jayana Tanae Webb (L to R)

PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources on Wednesday shared new details about a deadly crash on I-95 in Philadelphia where an alleged drunk driver plowed into 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian being helped off the busy highway.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a camera positioned on Lincoln Financial Field capture "crystal clear" recording of the crash that killed 29-year-old Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as they assisted Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, early Monday morning.

Sources said Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca stopped Webb for speeding on northbound I-95 between the Girard and Allegheny exits shortly before she allegedly rammed into them.

A recording from the trooper's dashboard camera shows the stop lasted "less than a minute" before the pair is dispatched to the pedestrian walking southbound on 95 near the stadiums.

Webb appears to have documented the stop in a tweet posted just before the crash that read "why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50." In a tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her abilities to drive while intoxicated. "If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

Mack and Sisca exited I-95 at Allegheny Ave and traveled southbound to make contact with the highway walker later identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras. Sources believe Webb happened to follow the same path and eventually slammed into all three men in her 2014 Chevy Captiva.

Webb was lead out of Pennsylvania State Police Troop K barracks yesterday shackled in the handcuffs that belonged to Troopers Mack and Sisca. She was denied bail and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Apr. 5.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

PHILADELPHIA - The woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a third man in a crash on I-95 Monday morning was pulled over for speeding minutes before the crash, sources say.

Those sources tell FOX 29 she was stopped by the same troopers she is accused of fatally striking minutes later.

Troopers Martin F. Mack and Branden Sisca pulled over Webb’s 2014 Chevrolet Captiva on I-95 after midnight, but sources say the stop lasted for less than a minute.

During the stop, the troopers received a ‘priority call’ for a man walking on the southbound lanes of the highway near the Broad Street exit.

After getting Webb’s driver’s license, registration, and insurance, Mack and Sisca were called away and left her with a warning to slow down. Sources tell FOX 29 the entire stop was caught on their dashboard camera and that the interaction lasted less than one minute.

Sources also pointed to another Twitter account appearing to belong to Webb. A tweet from the account sent at 12:47 a.m. Monday mentioned a traffic stop that involved speeding.

Authorities say she was back driving at a high rate of speed after the stop, and collided with troopers Mack and Sisca as they walked the 28-year-old man who was on the highway back to their patrol car. All three men were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say Webb’s blood alcohol level after the crash registered at twice the legal limit.

Man, 58, found dead in Frankford home after apparent burglary, police say

PHILADELPHIA- Philadelphia police say a man has died after a shooting during an apparent home burglary in Frankford.

Police responded to a call on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers entered the property and found the 58-year-old victim laying inside the doorway at the back of the apartment.

Police say he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it was possible he had been laying there for several hours.

Several shell casings were found inside the home, which appeared to have been ransacked.

Several rounds of rain expected through Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - Both commutes could be messy Thursday with rain expected to impact parts of the area through the day.

Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s Thursday and are expected to climb to about 60 by the afternoon.

Rain from overnight is forecasted to continue through the morning before more rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. Expect on and off showers through the day.

As showers continue into the evening, around 8 p.m. some downpours are possible. The last round of rain should move through around midnight and clear the area by morning.

Organization provides free cameras for homes, businesses in West Philadelphia to fight crime

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia organization is doing its part to thwart crime and violence in local communities by giving out free cameras to residents and businesses.

The Safe Corridors program focuses on neighborhoods in West Philadelphia that are far too often besieged by gun violence. More than 760 people have applied for a free camera, made possible through a $182k grant from the state with the help of Rep. Amen Brown.

"We're putting power in the hands of residents by giving away free cameras to residents and businesses in these areas," President of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative Jabari Jones said.

Homes and businesses are chose based on their proximity to the highest crime areas. Jones said the program has received maps from the Philadelphia Police Department and Delaware Valley Intelligence Center that have pin-pointed violent crimes by block.

Anyone who would like to apply for a free camera can visit the organization's website.

