Car into Coatesville home creates gas leak; officials evacuate entire block for safety
article
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a Coatesville home forced an entire block of homes to be evacuated after a gas leak.
Chester County officials said a vehicle hit a residence on Gibbons Avenue Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m. The crash caused a gas leak.
Coatesville Police evacuated the entire block and closed the road while crews work to stop the gas leak.
Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
No timetable was given for how long residents would be out of their homes and how long it would take crews to repair the gas leak.