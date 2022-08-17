Car into Coatesville home creates gas leak; officials evacuate entire block for safety

article

A vehicle crashed into a Coatesville home forced an entire block of homes to be evacuated after a gas leak.

Chester County officials said a vehicle hit a residence on Gibbons Avenue Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m. The crash caused a gas leak.

Coatesville Police evacuated the entire block and closed the road while crews work to stop the gas leak.

Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

No timetable was given for how long residents would be out of their homes and how long it would take crews to repair the gas leak.