Carjacking ends with violent crash on Roosevelt Boulevard; 2 people hospitalized

A wrecked car smashed into a tree with two people rushed to the hospital. That's how Philadelphia police say a carjacking came to an end early Wednesday morning.

Roosevelt Boulevard was shut down as the crash unfolded on the 4700 block around 2:30 a.m.

Police believe the incident began with a carjacking at bottle point nearly 15 blocks away.

Minutes later, the car crashed into a tree and light post, completely obliterating its front end.

Both the driver and passenger, ages 22 and 33, were extracted and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports that they have both been positively identified as carjacking suspects.

Parts of the boulevard have been reopened to traffic as police continue to investigate the scene.