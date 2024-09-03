Carjacking, police chase ends with crash in front of West Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Some Philadelphia residents will awake to a shocking sight Tuesday morning - a crashed car just feet from their front door.
The car ended up in front of a home on the 400 block of Horton Street after being chased by police.
The pursuit began in Southwest Philadelphia after a carjacking, and ended in West Philadelphia around 5:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and at least one person has been taken into custody.
An investigation is underway.