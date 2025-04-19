Caught on camera: Suspect shoplifts several expensive sneakers from South Jersey store, police say

The Brief A suspect is being sought in South Jersey after video surveillance shows the person shoplifting three pairs of sneakers from a Nike store. Gloucester Township police released the video and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.



A person was caught on surveillance video shoplifting three pairs of Nike sneakers and police in Camden County are asking for help identifying the suspect.

What we know:

Gloucester Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance shoplifting sneakers.

The incident happened inside a Nike store on April 7th, officials said.

The suspect is seen placing a box containing one pair of sneakers into a bag. Then, the suspect takes two other pairs of sneakers and places those into the same bag.

The last two boxes are then seen going back on the shelf, empty.

The suspect then leaves the store, at one point, attempting to cover a portion of the face.

The value of the three sneakers is estimated at about $320.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500. Additionally, you can call the GTPD anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560, or send an anonymous tip through their website, here.