Police: Suspect in custody after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy killed in Delaware County house fire

article

A man is being accused of setting fire to a Delaware County family's home, igniting a devastating blaze that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

The fire broke out inside a 3-story home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight this past Sunday.

According to the Darby Township Police Chief, fire and police units were dispatched to the property just after midnight.

Responding officers say they observed flames coming from the front porch area of the house, which quickly spread to the second floor.

A resident of the home who was able to escape the flames alerted first responders that a woman with disabilities was trapped on the first floor, authorities say.

Officers and firefighters made several attempts to enter the property to rescue the woman, but they were unable to do so due to the intensity of the flames and smoke, according to law enforcement officials.

Firefighters searched the property after arriving on scene and found the woman's body on the first floor, police say.

According to officials

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the investigation revealed the "high probability" that the fire was caused by arson based on evidence collected.

According to authorities, a suspect was quickly developed after witnesses spoke to police.

A man was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Sunday morning.

Police say the name of the suspect is not being released at this time out of respect for the victim and to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.