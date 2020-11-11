Cherry Hill Public Schools to begin hybrid learning Nov. 17

article

Cherry Hill Public Schools will begin a hybrid learning model beginning Nov. 17.

Students in Cohort A will start Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Cohort B will go back Wednesday, Nov. 18. Special Education students in Cohort A/B will return beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17 and attend Tuesday-Friday each week.

On Monday, the Camden County Department of Health reported three dozen new positive COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in the district. The cases pushed back plans to bring back students on Nov. 9.

“This was a disappointment not only for our families, but for our teachers, our administrators and me. In my communications, I promised to relay any changes to our return date directly to the community," Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday.

Meloche says after conversations and consultation with the Department of Health and the Executive County Superintendent they were given the green light to allow students back.

"Dr. Paschal Nwako, the County Health Officer/Public Health Coordinator, assured us that the department’s contact tracing process made them confident that our hybrid learning students can return to our buildings," the letter said.

