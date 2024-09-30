Chick-fil-A workers help prevent young girl from danger at New Jersey drive-thru

Workers at a Gloucester County Chick-fil-A are being commended for their quick thinking that may have prevented a little girl from being in danger.

Steve Keeley reports from Turnersville where it all started with a trip to the drive-thru.

Police say the worrying incident actually began long before the driver, a dad, and his six-year-old daughter pulled up to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru along Route 42.

Police body-worn camera footage was obtained showing the events after the staff immediately sensed the potential danger to the daughter, the dad, and every other driver on the roads.

Staff at the Turnersville Chick-fil-A were more like lifesavers Saturday night, according to Washington Township's Police Chief.

"They smelled alcohol on his breath and they were able to see open alcohol in the car when they took his order," said Police Chief Pat Gurcsik of Washington Township Police.

There was open alcohol in the car - beer, as well as a 30-pack and a trash bag full of empty containers.

Recognizing the potential danger, the staff quickly reacted.

"How did they delay him from leaving?" Keeley asked.

They told him he had to pull over and wait for his order, so that's how they delayed him. He was still waiting for his order when officers arrived.

Within five minutes, officers were on location.

MORE HEADLINES:

Two officers arrived and met the manager in the parking lot, who pointed out the pickup truck. The officers approached the man, advised him there was a call he might be intoxicated, and proceeded to administer field sobriety tests, which he failed.

The man later blew a 0.16 on a breathalyzer, which is double the legal limit in New Jersey.

"It's an awesome job by the Chick-fil-A employees and our officers for the job they did out there," the police chief commended.

"Especially since there's a small child in the car, a six-year-old girl. Our officers did a great job with her and cared for her until other family members were able to get to the scene and take custody of her," he added.

Her grandfather came down and picked her up, ensuring the six-year-old was able to get her food and eat while she waited for him.

"He was extremely cooperative and did the sobriety [tests] hurriedly to get home to go to sleep.

The other officers were able to distract the six-year-old so she wouldn't see her father being arrested.

"They fed her the Chick-fil-A and engaged in conversation about pets, schools," explained the police.

While some officers talked to the little girl about her pets and how much she liked the French fries at Chick-fil-A to keep her from witnessing her dad's arrest, they stayed with her while she ate and until her grandfather arrived to take her home safely.

This thoughtful act could have prevented what might have been a tragic ending for another family by taking the driver off the road.