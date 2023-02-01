Chiefs bar in South Philadelphia finds itself behind enemy lines for Super Bowl LVII

Deep behind enemy lines, a small cohort of Chiefs fans living in Philadelphia will watch Super Bowl LVII from the friendly confines of the city's only Chiefs-themed bar.

The walls of Big Charlies Saloon on 11th and McKean streets in South Philadelphia are adorned with Chiefs jerseys, helmets and virtually anything else Red and Gold.

"I love the team, Mahomes brought it to another level, he's fun to watch. (Travis) Kelce? We love him," Laura Sessa, a bartender, told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Displaced Chiefs fans who have gathered at the bar on gameday since 1986 have dubbed it "Arrowhead East," a homage to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

SUPER BOWL LVII

"My mother worked here my whole life so on Sunday’s she would work the game and I grew up coming here watching the Chiefs on Sunday not the Eagles," Andres Sessa said.

With over a week to go before the Chiefs and Eagles kick off Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona, the trash talking between Chiefs and Eagles fans has already started.

"Now it’s like "you're going down" or screaming when you're walking down the street because you got red they are hollering at you, you are the enemy now," Laura said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Patrons of the South Philly Chiefs bar have dubbed it 'Arrowhead East'.

Big Charlies will assuredly be packed with Chief fans on Super Bowl Sunday, but they plan to respect the fact that they're outsiders in a city that's passionate about its own football team.

"Normally we would be doing something crazy outside but because we are in the city we respect it, keep it lowkey, just for us," Laura said.