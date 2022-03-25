Child at bus stop spotted Megan’s Law registrant taking photos of teen girl, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey say a child’s awareness at the bus stop helped lead to the arrest of a Megan’s Law registrant who was allegedly taking photos of a teenage girl.
On March 22, around 3:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the are of Pine Glen Drive and Jarvis Road in Sicklerville for a report of a suspicious person taking photos of the teen.
Police say Talal Aridi, 38, was taking photos of the girl as she walked to the bus stop when another girl spotted him. That girl then alerted an adult who was at the bus stop.
The adult processed to confront Aridi and took photos of his vehicle and license plate before contacting police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Manager fatally shoots robbery suspect who tried to hold up Philadelphia Dollar General with fake gun
- Watch: Cab driver pistol-whipped in Philadelphia carjacking caught on dashcam
- 'All of us are grieving': Attorney for suspect in deadly crash on I-95 says client is 'devastated'
- Temple's public safety director resigns amid spike in violence near campus, police staffing shortage
Investigators soon learned that the vehicle was registered to Talal Aridi, who is a Megan’s Law registrant following an attempted luring case from 2019.
Detectives later located Aridi at his place of work and recovered photographic evidence from his phone.
He now faces a number of charges including endangering the welfare of a child, stalking, and harassment.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement