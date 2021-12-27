Child found safe after car stolen in North Philadelphia, police say

A one-year-old boy has been found safe after police say someone took his mother's car with him inside.

It happened just after 11:30 pm at 27th and Cambria Streets in North Philadelphia.

Police say the woman left her son in his car seat in the back of her running car, a black Dodge, while she ran into a store. That's when someone stole the car.

Thankfully, police found the child safe just before 1 a.m, although they did not say where the child was found.

They were also able to locate the car at Wayne and Apsley.

