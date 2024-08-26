Woman charged for jumping fences of tiger, bear enclosures at NJ zoo

article

A shocking video captured the moment a local zoo could have been put in danger by a woman police say is being held responsible.

Zyair J. Dennis, 24, is charged with trespassing after entering restricted areas near the tiger and bear enclosures at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton on August 18.

Video showed her hopping over the fence and going right up to the zoo’s resident Bengal tiger, Mahesha, only separated by a fence.

She almost gets bit when she put her hand through the wire enclosure, pulling back when the tiger reacted aggressively.

A sign posted at the enclosure reads, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C."

Police say a similar video shows the woman doing the same thing at a nearby bear enclosure on the same day.

Dennis was also issued two city ordinances for jumping both fences.