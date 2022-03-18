Child struck by ambulance while riding bike in Skippack Township, police say

Authorities say a child suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by an ambulance while riding his bike Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to 4046 Skippack Pike around 3:30 p.m. for an ambulance accident, according to preliminary information.

Police have not shared how old the victim is or what lead to the crash.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

