Child struck by ambulance while riding bike in Skippack Township, police say
SKIPPACK TWP, Pa. - Authorities say a child suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by an ambulance while riding his bike Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to 4046 Skippack Pike around 3:30 p.m. for an ambulance accident, according to preliminary information.
Police have not shared how old the victim is or what lead to the crash.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Teen shot, killed while riding mountain bike in North Philadelphia, police say
- Shooter ambushed man who answered knock at front door, police say
- Police: Man, 24, shot in the face inside South Philadelphia corner store
- Police: Woman tased, assaulted while walking to bus stop in New Castle County
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement